RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Vienna

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM PDT
Imperial Crown Orb and Sceptre of Austria displayed in the Imperial Treasury at the Hofburg, Vienna, Austria
Bede735c, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Imperial_Crown_Orb_and_Sceptre_of_Austria_(Imperial_Treasury).jpg
Imperial Crown Orb and Sceptre of Austria displayed in the Imperial Treasury at the Hofburg, Vienna, Austria

Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

On this episode, we'll nibble chocolate cake at an Old World café, and marvel at the indomitable Gothic cathedral at the heart of town. Then we'll tiptoe through the Hofburg Palace, be dazzled by the Habsburg crown jewels at the Imperial Treasury, sniff vinegar and Kraut at the Naschmarkt, and waltz to the three-four beat of Johann Strauss in Vienna's City Park.

Related: My Favorite Vienna by Rick Steves
