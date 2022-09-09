AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Pork Chops and Blondies
Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand
On this episode, test cook Keith Dresser and host Julia Collin Davison reveal the secrets to the perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops.
Testing expert Jack Bishop challenges hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia to a white chocolate chip tasting, and Lisa reviews grill spatulas. Bridget and Julia reveal the secrets to Browned Butter Blondies.
