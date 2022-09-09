AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Pork Chops and Blondies

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, test cook Keith Dresser and host Julia Collin Davison reveal the secrets to the perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops.

Testing expert Jack Bishop challenges hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia to a white chocolate chip tasting, and Lisa reviews grill spatulas. Bridget and Julia reveal the secrets to Browned Butter Blondies.

Daniel J. van Ackere/Daniel J. van Ackere / Courtesy of American Public Television / Chantal Lambeth Browned Butter Blondies

Slow roasting is the easiest way to make tender, superjuicy glazed pork chops. It also leaves time for you to make a side dish to complete the meal. We started by stirring together apple butter and Dijon mustard—thick and intensely flavored ingredients that wouldn't run off the chops when heated. Next, we adjusted the balance of flavors with maple syrup, soy sauce, and cider vinegar. We applied a thin coating of the glaze to boneless pork chops and slow-roasted them in a low oven until the meat was juicy and tender and the glaze formed a tacky layer on the surface of the meat. Finally, we applied a second, substantial coating of glaze and broiled the chops until the glaze was bubbly and started to char.

Distributed by American Public Television.