STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Raichlen Grills St. Louis

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM PDT
Steven Raichlen (right) with David Sandusky from Beast.
Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with the PBS Video App

When it comes to barbecue, St. Louis isn't as famous as Kansas City or Memphis-yet. But the Gateway City is experiencing a live fire renaissance. Famous here are plate-burying pork steaks and eponymous spareribs (trimmed, rubbed, and slow-smoked over applewood). And get ready for a Project Fire first: grilled toasted ravioli (really) with fire-roasted marinara sauce.

Guests include John Matthews from Pappy's Smokehouse, and David Sandusky from Beast.

Recipes:
ST. LOUIS PORK STEAKS
GRILLED RAVIOLI WITH SMOKED-ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE
ST. LOUIS RIBS WITH RIVER CITY BARBECUE SAUCE

Steven Raichlen (right) with guest John Matthews from Pappy's Smokehouse
Episode 401: Raichlen Grills St. Louis

STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE Season 4 is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting –the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
