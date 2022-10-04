Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Meet Mary Pleasant

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 4, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT
Mary Ellen Pleasant
Unknown authorUnknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Mary Ellen Pleasant

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Meet Mary Pleasant" is the daring saga of a 19th-century African-American woman, born a slave and raised in Nantucket, who became an international abolitionist, a prosperous entrepreneur, and a civil-rights activist whose work helped alter modern-day civil-rights law.

Now called “The Mother of Civil Rights in California,” Pleasant — as activist and individual — was a Martin Luther King, a Malcolm X, and a Rosa Parks combined; she could love across boundaries of race and class while fighting for racial equality, human rights, and dignity for her people. Her life thus can be important today in healing our divisions as a people.
Meet Mary Pleasant

A DVD copy is available for purchase on the film website.

Producer: C. Susheel Bibs. Presented by KVIE Public Television. 2007

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News