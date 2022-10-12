Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

BEYOND THE CANVAS: World of Writers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM PDT
BEYOND THE CANVAS host Amna Nawaz
Courtesy of PBS NEWSHOUR
BEYOND THE CANVAS host Amna Nawaz

Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Finding one’s voice as a writer takes dedication, courage, and a willingness to reimagine the world through words on a page. On this episode of BEYOND THE CANVAS, we sit down with novelist Margaret Atwood, playwright Danai Gurira, and others to talk about finding meaning as a writer.

BEYOND THE CANVAS: World of Writers

BEYOND THE CANVAS features the best arts and culture reporting from PBS NEWSHOUR's CANVAS arts series. Each episode is built around a specific theme using artist profiles and NEWSHOUR's first person narrative segments to explore the idea.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Watch the show on the PBS NEWSHOUR YouTube channel, PBS.org or with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

PBS NEWSHOUR is on Facebook + Instagram + @NewsHourArts on Twitter

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News