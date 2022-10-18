Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

NOVA presents the remarkable life story of Percy Julian — not only one of the great African-American scientists of the 20th century, but an industrialist, self-made millionaire, humanitarian and civil rights pioneer. The grandson of Alabama slaves, Julian won worldwide acclaim for his research in chemistry and broke the color barrier in American science more than a decade before Jackie Robinson did so in baseball. He discovered a way to turn soybeans into synthetic steroids on an industrial scale, enabling drugs like cortisone to be widely available to millions.

How Percy Julian Became a Great 20th Century Scientist

In a special two-hour presentation, NOVA traces the vivid and moving saga of Julian's dazzling scientific achievements and sometimes stormy personal life. His largely unknown story is brought to life with vivid period re-enactments based on newly accessible family archives and interviews with dozens of colleagues and relatives. Tony Award-winning actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson stars as Julian. Courtney B. Vance narrates.

NOVA: Forgotten Genius

RELATED: Exploring the Life and Legacy of Percy Julian

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.