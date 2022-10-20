Give Now
100 Years from Mississippi

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 20, 2022 at 4:37 PM PDT
Tarabu (Mamie's son), Mamie Lang Kirkland and Bryan Stevenson
Courtesy of American Public Television
/
APT
Tarabu (Mamie's son), Mamie Lang Kirkland and Bryan Stevenson

Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

“100 Years from Mississippi” profiles the life of Mamie Lang Kirkland, who left Mississippi at seven years old to escape racial violence and would not return to the state until a century later.

100 Years from Mississippi trailer

100 Years From Mississippi profiles the life of Mamie Lang Kirkland
Courtesy of American Public Television
/
APT
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
