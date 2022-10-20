Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

“100 Years from Mississippi” profiles the life of Mamie Lang Kirkland, who left Mississippi at seven years old to escape racial violence and would not return to the state until a century later.

