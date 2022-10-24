Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The End of the Romans

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 24, 2022 at 2:59 PM PDT
The Roman Forum as it looks today (undated photo)
Courtesy of Iliade Productions
The Roman Forum as it looks today (undated photo)

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Is history repeating Itself? Follow an in-depth investigation into the real causes of the decline of the Roman Empire, three deadly epidemics and climate change could have caused its collapse — drawing frightening parallels to today.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The End of The Romans: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

SECRETS OF THE DEAD "The End of the Romans" will be available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Computer-generated imagery of the Temple of Eleusis, a pilgrimage site in ancient Rome, engulfed in flames.
Courtesy of Iliade Productions
/
PBS
Computer-generated imagery of the Temple of Eleusis, a pilgrimage site in ancient Rome, engulfed in flames.

About The Series:

As one of PBS’s ongoing limited primetime series, SECRETS OF THE DEAD is a perennial favorite, routinely ranking among one of most-watched series on public television. Now in its 20th season, SECRETS OF THE DEAD uses the latest scientific discoveries to challenge prevailing ideas and share fresh perspectives on historical events. The series has received 10 CINE Golden Eagle Awards and six Emmy nominations, among numerous other awards.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is on Facebook / Twitter

Computer-generated imagery of a religious ceremony performed at the Temple of Eleusis, a pilgrimage site in ancient Rome.
Courtesy of Iliade Productions
/
PBS
Computer-generated imagery of a religious ceremony performed at the Temple of Eleusis, a pilgrimage site in ancient Rome.

Credits: A production of The WNET Group. Stephanie Carter is executive producer. Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.  

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News