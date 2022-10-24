SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The End of the Romans

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Is history repeating Itself? Follow an in-depth investigation into the real causes of the decline of the Roman Empire, three deadly epidemics and climate change could have caused its collapse — drawing frightening parallels to today.

Courtesy of Iliade Productions / PBS Computer-generated imagery of the Temple of Eleusis, a pilgrimage site in ancient Rome, engulfed in flames.

About The Series:

As one of PBS’s ongoing limited primetime series, SECRETS OF THE DEAD is a perennial favorite, routinely ranking among one of most-watched series on public television. Now in its 20th season, SECRETS OF THE DEAD uses the latest scientific discoveries to challenge prevailing ideas and share fresh perspectives on historical events. The series has received 10 CINE Golden Eagle Awards and six Emmy nominations, among numerous other awards.

Courtesy of Iliade Productions / PBS Computer-generated imagery of a religious ceremony performed at the Temple of Eleusis, a pilgrimage site in ancient Rome.

Credits: A production of The WNET Group. Stephanie Carter is executive producer. Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.