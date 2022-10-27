Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Barbecue Takes Flight

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM PDT
Steven Raichlen with Earline Walker, formerly of Smoki O's, St. Louis
Courtesy of American Public Television
/
APT
Steven Raichlen with Earline Walker, formerly of Smoki O's, St. Louis

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

What's America's most popular meat? It's Poultry. Americans consume more than 112 pounds per person each year. On this episode, Steven prepares an astonishing array of grilled poultry from brandy brined rotisserie chicken to duck legs flame roasted Peking-style. And with a special guest a PROJECT FIRE first: turkey "ribs"-found in St. Louis, and virtually nowhere else.

Guest: Earline Walker, formerly of Smoki O's, St. Louis.

Recipes:

Episode 408: Barbecue Takes Flight

About Season 4:

This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.
Episode 404: Influential Grilling

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes will be available on demand at the time of broadcast on PBS, the PBS Video App the PROJECT FIRE website.

Watch episodes from Seasons 1-4 on demand now.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News