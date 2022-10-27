STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Barbecue Takes Flight

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

What's America's most popular meat? It's Poultry. Americans consume more than 112 pounds per person each year. On this episode, Steven prepares an astonishing array of grilled poultry from brandy brined rotisserie chicken to duck legs flame roasted Peking-style. And with a special guest a PROJECT FIRE first: turkey "ribs"-found in St. Louis, and virtually nowhere else.

Guest: Earline Walker, formerly of Smoki O's, St. Louis.

Episode 408: Barbecue Takes Flight

About Season 4:

This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

