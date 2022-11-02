Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

BROADCHURCH: Season 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM PDT
Olivia Colman as DS Ellie Miller and David Tennant as DI Alec Hardy in BROADCHURCH Season 3
Colin Hutton / (C) ITV Plc
/
PBS
Olivia Colman as DS Ellie Miller and David Tennant as DI Alec Hardy in BROADCHURCH Season 3

Premieres Sundays, Nov. 6 - 20, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On BROADCHURCH Season 3, DS Ellie Miller (Oliva Colman) and DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) are called out to attend to a woman who has reported a serious sexual assault. There’s no doubt she’s been raped — but where, and when and by whom?

BROADCHURCH Season 3 TRAILER- ITV Series

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The initial forensics report confirms Hardy and Ellie's suspicions that this was not an opportunistic attack, it was planned. Hardy concludes that they have a serious sexual predator at large in the town, someone who may strike again.

David Tennant as DI Alec Hardy in BROADCHURCH Season 3
Colin Hutton / Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited
/
PBS
David Tennant as DI Alec Hardy in BROADCHURCH Season 3

Episode 2 premieres Sunday, Nov. 13 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Shockwaves reverberate through Broadchurch as news of the attack spreads. The scale of the investigation dawns on Ellie and Hardy.

Sarah Parish as Cath and Mark Bazeley as Jim in BROADCHURCH Season 3
Colin Hutton / Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited
/
PBS
Sarah Parish as Cath and Mark Bazeley as Jim in BROADCHURCH Season 3

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, Nov, 20 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Trish receives a shocking message and for Ellie and Hardy, suspects start to come into view. Meanwhile, Mark has some unwelcome news for Beth.

Lenny Henry as Ed in BROADCHURCH Season 3
Colin Hutton / Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited
/
PBS
Lenny Henry as Ed in BROADCHURCH Season 3

More broadcast dates to be announced / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

Episode 4 premiere TBA - Cath wants to do something to bring people together, and a shocking revelation turns the case on its head.

Episode 5 premiere TBA - New information forces Hardy and Ellie to re-evaluate the case. Ed pays Jim a visit.

Episode 6 premiere TBA - A surprise development threatens to derail the case. Ed comes under scrutiny, and Markmakes a decision.

Episode 7 premiere TBA - Ellie makes a breakthrough, and the Latimers count the cost. Leah hatches a plan to help her

Episode 8 premiere TBA - Hardy and Ellie uncover the truth, and lives in Broadchurch are changed forever.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Season 3 is now available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News