Premieres Sundays, Nov. 6 - 20, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On BROADCHURCH Season 3, DS Ellie Miller (Oliva Colman) and DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) are called out to attend to a woman who has reported a serious sexual assault. There’s no doubt she’s been raped — but where, and when and by whom?

BROADCHURCH Season 3 TRAILER- ITV Series

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The initial forensics report confirms Hardy and Ellie's suspicions that this was not an opportunistic attack, it was planned. Hardy concludes that they have a serious sexual predator at large in the town, someone who may strike again.

Colin Hutton / Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited / PBS David Tennant as DI Alec Hardy in BROADCHURCH Season 3

Episode 2 premieres Sunday, Nov. 13 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Shockwaves reverberate through Broadchurch as news of the attack spreads. The scale of the investigation dawns on Ellie and Hardy.

Colin Hutton / Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited / PBS Sarah Parish as Cath and Mark Bazeley as Jim in BROADCHURCH Season 3

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, Nov, 20 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Trish receives a shocking message and for Ellie and Hardy, suspects start to come into view. Meanwhile, Mark has some unwelcome news for Beth.

Colin Hutton / Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited / PBS Lenny Henry as Ed in BROADCHURCH Season 3

More broadcast dates to be announced / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

Episode 4 premiere TBA - Cath wants to do something to bring people together, and a shocking revelation turns the case on its head.

Episode 5 premiere TBA - New information forces Hardy and Ellie to re-evaluate the case. Ed pays Jim a visit.

Episode 6 premiere TBA - A surprise development threatens to derail the case. Ed comes under scrutiny, and Markmakes a decision.

Episode 7 premiere TBA - Ellie makes a breakthrough, and the Latimers count the cost. Leah hatches a plan to help her

Episode 8 premiere TBA - Hardy and Ellie uncover the truth, and lives in Broadchurch are changed forever.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Season 3 is now available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.