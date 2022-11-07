Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand

From Russia's nuclear saber-rattling to China's race to dominate the 21st century to the threats in our own backyard, there's plenty keeping America's national security officials up at night. On this episode, host Ian Bremmer discusses the biggest U.S. national security threats with guest David Sanger, New York Times national security correspondent.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Is America Safe?

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

