Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Join Songwriting With Soldiers' unique collaborative of professional artists working with veterans to tell their stories of war and the return home through song. This concert special celebrates music's power to heal and bring diverse people together.

Songwriting With Soldiers: Preview

SongwritingWith:Soldiers is an evidence-based program using collaborative songwriting as a catalyst for positive change. SW:S provides a safe space and truly neutral ground—it is non-military, non-therapy, non-religious and non-political. Through their songs and retreat activities, participants rediscover their strengths and creativity to reconnect with family, friends, and networks with ongoing support. The songs are recorded and shared through streaming, concerts, and social media in order to bridge military and civilian communities, ultimately building awareness of the challenges faced by our returning service members. For more information about the SongwritingWith:Soldiers programs and retreats, or to make a contribution to our work, visit SongwritingWith:Soldiers.org, songwritingwithsoldiers on Facebook, Instagram + YouTube