Songwriting with Soldiers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM PST
SW:S songwriters on stage at Luckenbach Texas, 2021. Left- right: Will Kimbrough, Bonnie Bishop, Radney Foster , Jay Clementi.
Courtesy of SongwritingWith:Soldiers 2021
SongwritingWith:Soldiers
SW:S songwriters on stage at Luckenbach Texas, 2021. Left- right: Will Kimbrough, Bonnie Bishop, Radney Foster , Jay Clementi.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

Join Songwriting With Soldiers' unique collaborative of professional artists working with veterans to tell their stories of war and the return home through song. This concert special celebrates music's power to heal and bring diverse people together.

Songwriting With Soldiers: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

This concert is now available on demand for free through Dec. 9, 2022 with the PBS Video App. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Gary Burr "Something Ain't Right"
Bonnie Bishop "Lion of Fallujah"

SongwritingWith:Soldiers is an evidence-based program using collaborative songwriting as a catalyst for positive change. SW:S provides a safe space and truly neutral ground—it is non-military, non-therapy, non-religious and non-political. Through their songs and retreat activities, participants rediscover their strengths and creativity to reconnect with family, friends, and networks with ongoing support. The songs are recorded and shared through streaming, concerts, and social media in order to bridge military and civilian communities, ultimately building awareness of the challenges faced by our returning service members. For more information about the SongwritingWith:Soldiers programs and retreats, or to make a contribution to our work, visit SongwritingWith:Soldiers.org, songwritingwithsoldiers on Facebook, Instagram + YouTube

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
