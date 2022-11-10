The MALLORCA FILES: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Fridays, Nov. 11 - Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Not available on demand

The Balearic crime fighting duo, Max Winter and Miranda Blake, return to solve crimes on the idyllic island of Mallorca on Season 2 of The MALLORCA FILES.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Maestro” premieres Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Investigating the murder of the tenor Jose Canasta, he seemed to have no enemies, but in fact he was an abuser. In a surprise twist the murder is protected by the other victims.

Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films / BBC Hammond (Josette Simon) and Domenica Castana (Cristina Castano)

Episode 2: “Son of a Pig“ premieres Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Miranda, while investigating a missing persons case, dig up a series of historical murders linking a mass grave dig to an unknown body, to a washed up private detective.

Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films / BBC Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS), Max Winter (JULIAN LOOMAN) and Rosalia Gris(ISABEL GARCIA-LORCA)

Episode 3: “A Dish Served Cold” premieres Friday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Miranda embark on a culinary journey through gastronomic Mallorca to discover the murderer of the famous food critic Oliver Barker.

Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films / BBC Max Winter (JULIAN LOOMAN) and Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS)

Episode 4: "The Beautiful Game" premieres Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Miranda while protecting a famous Real Mallorca footballer from death threats, uncover dodgy deals and illicit love affairs in the top flight world of football.

Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films / BBC Jaume Borrell (IVAN MARCOS), Marta Alonso (REBECCA ROLDAN), Rico Alonso (ANTON ANTONIADIS) and Lee Flack (CRAIG KELLY)

Episode 5: “The Blue Feather” premieres Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Miranda are sent to a remote part of the island to search for a missing diabetic British birdwatcher. What they end up finding is an international smuggling ring.

Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films Emilia Fernandez (ALBA RIBAS)

Episode 6: “The Outlaw” Premieres Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Miranda go on a wild west adventure to investigate a murder.

Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films / BBC Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS), Max Winter (JULIAN LOOMAN) and Javier Santos (JOSE GARCIA PEREZ)

This series is available to purchase on Amazon Video and YouTube.

Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films. Copyright © BBC