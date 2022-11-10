Give Now
The MALLORCA FILES: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 10, 2022 at 1:56 PM PST
Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS) and Max Winter (Julian Looman)
Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films
/
BBC
Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS) and Max Winter (Julian Looman)

Premieres Fridays, Nov. 11 - Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Not available on demand

The Balearic crime fighting duo, Max Winter and Miranda Blake, return to solve crimes on the idyllic island of Mallorca on Season 2 of The MALLORCA FILES.

The Mallorca Files Season 2

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Maestro” premieres Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Investigating the murder of the tenor Jose Canasta, he seemed to have no enemies, but in fact he was an abuser. In a surprise twist the murder is protected by the other victims.

Hammond (Josette Simon) and Domenica Castana (Cristina Castano)
Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films
/
BBC
Hammond (Josette Simon) and Domenica Castana (Cristina Castano)

Episode 2: “Son of a Pig“ premieres Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Miranda, while investigating a missing persons case, dig up a series of historical murders linking a mass grave dig to an unknown body, to a washed up private detective.

Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS), Max Winter (JULIAN LOOMAN) and Rosalia Gris(ISABEL GARCIA-LORCA)
Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films
/
BBC
Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS), Max Winter (JULIAN LOOMAN) and Rosalia Gris(ISABEL GARCIA-LORCA)

Episode 3: “A Dish Served Cold” premieres Friday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Miranda embark on a culinary journey through gastronomic Mallorca to discover the murderer of the famous food critic Oliver Barker.

Max Winter (JULIAN LOOMAN) and Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS)
Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films
/
BBC
Max Winter (JULIAN LOOMAN) and Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS)

Episode 4: "The Beautiful Game" premieres Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Miranda while protecting a famous Real Mallorca footballer from death threats, uncover dodgy deals and illicit love affairs in the top flight world of football.

Jaume Borrell (IVAN MARCOS), Marta Alonso (REBECCA ROLDAN), Rico Alonso (ANTON ANTONIADIS) and Lee Flack (CRAIG KELLY)
Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films
/
BBC
Jaume Borrell (IVAN MARCOS), Marta Alonso (REBECCA ROLDAN), Rico Alonso (ANTON ANTONIADIS) and Lee Flack (CRAIG KELLY)

Episode 5: “The Blue Feather” premieres Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Miranda are sent to a remote part of the island to search for a missing diabetic British birdwatcher. What they end up finding is an international smuggling ring.

Emilia Fernandez (ALBA RIBAS)
Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films
Emilia Fernandez (ALBA RIBAS)

Episode 6: “The Outlaw” Premieres Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Miranda go on a wild west adventure to investigate a murder.

Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS), Max Winter (JULIAN LOOMAN) and Javier Santos (JOSE GARCIA PEREZ)
Giacomo Neri / Copyright Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films
/
BBC
Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS), Max Winter (JULIAN LOOMAN) and Javier Santos (JOSE GARCIA PEREZ)

This series is available to purchase on Amazon Video and YouTube.

Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films. Copyright © BBC

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
