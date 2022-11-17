United in Song 2022: Ringing in The New Year Together

Premieres Dec. 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Ring in the New Year with music that celebrates our nation’s diversity — from folk and rock to opera, country to hip hop, Broadway to bluegrass and beyond. This special performance also reflects on what brings us together as Americans.

Courtesy of Nouveau Productions, LLC / Courtesy of Nouveau Productions, LLC Maestro Luke Frazier (center with microphone) speaks to the audience with American Pops Orchestra and Ohio University singers.

Courtesy of Nouveau Productions, LLC / Courtesy of Nouveau Productions, LLC Brett Young performs with the American Pops Orchestra at the historic Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio.

