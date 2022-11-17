Give Now
United in Song 2022: Ringing in The New Year Together

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 17, 2022 at 12:18 PM PST
Nine-time GRAMMY Award nominee Natalie Grant and American Pops Orchestra performing at the historic Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio.
Nine-time GRAMMY Award nominee Natalie Grant and American Pops Orchestra performing at the historic Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio.

Premieres Dec. 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Ring in the New Year with music that celebrates our nation’s diversity — from folk and rock to opera, country to hip hop, Broadway to bluegrass and beyond. This special performance also reflects on what brings us together as Americans.

Maestro Luke Frazier (center with microphone) speaks to the audience with American Pops Orchestra and Ohio University singers.
Maestro Luke Frazier (center with microphone) speaks to the audience with American Pops Orchestra and Ohio University singers.
Brett Young performs with the American Pops Orchestra at the historic Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio.
Brett Young performs with the American Pops Orchestra at the historic Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Past programs, "United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream" and "United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America" are both available on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Courtesy of Nouveau Productions, LLC

Jennifer Robinson
