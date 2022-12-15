Give Now
AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Jon Batiste

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 15, 2022 at 11:17 AM PST
Jon Batiste performs on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS.
Photo courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton
/
Austin City Limits
Jon Batiste performs on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS is thrilled to present one of America’s most versatile musicians, Jon Batiste, in a dazzling must-watch hour. The New Orleans bandleader and composer, a Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, delivers a high-energy tour-de-force backed by an 18-piece band, performing highlights from his soulful album “WE ARE.”

Jon Batiste on Austin City Limits "We Are"
Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jon Batiste on Austin City Limits "Tell The Truth"

Jon Batiste performs on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS
Photo courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton
/
Austin City Limits
Jon Batiste performs on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

