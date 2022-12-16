AMERICAN MASTERS: Groucho & Cavett
Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video app
AMERICAN MASTERS “Groucho & Cavett” explores the enduring friendship between Emmy Award-winning television personality Dick Cavett and iconic comedian Groucho Marx. Cavett, a writer for Jack Parr on THE TONIGHT SHOW, met Marx at the funeral of playwright George S. Kaufman in 1961. When Cavett made the transition from writer to comedian in 1965, he was encouraged and mentored by Marx.
In 1968, Cavett became the host of his own talk show and Marx became a frequent guest capturing what Cavett calls, “the last of Groucho’s greatness.” This film chronicles the pair’s relationship through new interviews with Cavett, footage from Marx’s visits to THE DICK CAVETT SHOW and other rare recordings.
Archival footage and interviews from THE DICK CAVETT SHOW:
Groucho Marx, comedian, actor and writer
Jack Paar, comedian and television host
George Burns, comedian and friend of the Marx Brothers
E.Y. Harburg, composer
Woody Allen, comedian, filmmaker and friend of Groucho Marx
Erin Fleming, Groucho Marx’s companion and manager
Dan Rowan, comedian and actor
Phyllis Newman, actress and singer
Shelley Winters, actress
Truman Capote, author
Watch On Your Schedule:
With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.
Credits:
A production of Cavalier Films in association with Daphne Productions, Inc. and American Masters Pictures. Written, produced and directed by Robert S. Bader. Allan Falk is co-producer. Frank Ferrante is associate producer. Michael Kantor is executive producer for AMERICAN MASTERS.