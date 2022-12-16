Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video app

AMERICAN MASTERS “Groucho & Cavett” explores the enduring friendship between Emmy Award-winning television personality Dick Cavett and iconic comedian Groucho Marx. Cavett, a writer for Jack Parr on THE TONIGHT SHOW, met Marx at the funeral of playwright George S. Kaufman in 1961. When Cavett made the transition from writer to comedian in 1965, he was encouraged and mentored by Marx.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Groucho & Cavett: Preview:

In 1968, Cavett became the host of his own talk show and Marx became a frequent guest capturing what Cavett calls, “the last of Groucho’s greatness.” This film chronicles the pair’s relationship through new interviews with Cavett, footage from Marx’s visits to THE DICK CAVETT SHOW and other rare recordings.

Groucho Marx roasts Dick Cavett

Archival footage and interviews from THE DICK CAVETT SHOW:

Groucho Marx, comedian, actor and writer

Jack Paar, comedian and television host

George Burns, comedian and friend of the Marx Brothers

E.Y. Harburg, composer

Woody Allen, comedian, filmmaker and friend of Groucho Marx

Erin Fleming, Groucho Marx’s companion and manager

Dan Rowan, comedian and actor

Phyllis Newman, actress and singer

Shelley Winters, actress

Truman Capote, author

Dick Cavett's early days of standup comedy

What made Groucho Marx a great writer

When Groucho Marx hosted "The Tonight Show"

Credits:

A production of Cavalier Films in association with Daphne Productions, Inc. and American Masters Pictures. Written, produced and directed by Robert S. Bader. Allan Falk is co-producer. Frank Ferrante is associate producer. Michael Kantor is executive producer for AMERICAN MASTERS.