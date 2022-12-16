Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMERICAN MASTERS: Groucho & Cavett

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM PST
Groucho Marx and Dick Cavett on the Dick Cavett Show, June 1969.
Courtesy of Photo by Ron Baldwin
/
PBS
Groucho Marx and Dick Cavett on the Dick Cavett Show, June 1969.

Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video app

AMERICAN MASTERS “Groucho & Cavett” explores the enduring friendship between Emmy Award-winning television personality Dick Cavett and iconic comedian Groucho Marx. Cavett, a writer for Jack Parr on THE TONIGHT SHOW, met Marx at the funeral of playwright George S. Kaufman in 1961. When Cavett made the transition from writer to comedian in 1965, he was encouraged and mentored by Marx.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Groucho & Cavett: Preview:
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In 1968, Cavett became the host of his own talk show and Marx became a frequent guest capturing what Cavett calls, “the last of Groucho’s greatness.” This film chronicles the pair’s relationship through new interviews with Cavett, footage from Marx’s visits to THE DICK CAVETT SHOW and other rare recordings.

Groucho Marx roasts Dick Cavett

Archival footage and interviews from THE DICK CAVETT SHOW:

Groucho Marx, comedian, actor and writer
Jack Paar, comedian and television host
George Burns, comedian and friend of the Marx Brothers
E.Y. Harburg, composer
Woody Allen, comedian, filmmaker and friend of Groucho Marx
Erin Fleming, Groucho Marx’s companion and manager
Dan Rowan, comedian and actor
Phyllis Newman, actress and singer
Shelley Winters, actress
Truman Capote, author

Dick Cavett's early days of standup comedy
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

What made Groucho Marx a great writer
When Groucho Marx hosted "The Tonight Show"

Credits:

A production of Cavalier Films in association with Daphne Productions, Inc. and American Masters Pictures. Written, produced and directed by Robert S. Bader. Allan Falk is co-producer. Frank Ferrante is associate producer. Michael Kantor is executive producer for AMERICAN MASTERS.

The Four Marx Brothers with their father, Sam "Frenchy" Marx, 1931.
Courtesy of Marx Brothers, Inc.
/
PBS
The Four Marx Brothers with their father, Sam "Frenchy" Marx, 1931.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News