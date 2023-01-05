VIENNA BLOOD: Season 3 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Jan. 8 - Feb. 12, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app / Binge the 6-episode season with KPBS Passport!

VIENNA BLOOD returns for a third season of diabolical new cases for Dr. Max Liebermann and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt to solve. Set in 1900s Vienna — a hotbed of philosophy, science and art, where cultures clash and ideas collide in the city’s grand cafes and opera houses — the series stars Juergen Maurer and Matthew Beard (most recently seen in MASTERPIECE’s MAGPIE MURDERS). Filmed on location in Vienna and Budapest, Season 3 premieres with six new episodes.

The Women of Vienna

Set in 1908, Season 3 finds brilliant young English doctor Max Liebermann and tenacious Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt working as an established crime-solving duo, having cracked several of Vienna’s most mysterious and deadly cases. Now a published author in the field of criminal psychopathy, Max has finally moved out of his parents’ house and into a plush apartment of his own. And bolstered by his successful investigations with Max, Oskar’s star is on the rise in the department and — for the first time in a long time — he seems open to letting someone into his life.

Max (Matthew Beard) attends the reception of a cinema (silent) premiere.

Love has not run so smoothly for Max. Amelia Lydgate has returned to England, and Max’s former fiancé Clara has turned her sights from marriage to a career as a journalist, discovering that investigating murder can be as thrilling as romance.

Clara and Max drink tea in Belevedere Palace Gardens. Max has a favour to ask. Actors left to right: Luise von Finckh and Matthew Beard

This season’s episodes find Max and Oskar once again thrust into the dark underbelly of glittering Viennese society, with episodes set in a luxury fashion house, the Chinese antiquities trade and the budding world of cinema.

Written by acclaimed screenwriter Steve Thompson (Deep State, Leonardo, Sherlock), the series is based on the best-selling novels by Frank Tallis and directed by Academy Award and Emmy nominee Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story) and Umut Dag (Cracks in Concrete).

VIENNA BLOOD: Preview: Season 3

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Deadly Communion Part 1” premieres Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - With the discovery of a young seamstress murdered in a luxury fashion house, Max and Oskar learn that the world of couture conceals sinister secrets. When two more similar victims are discovered, Max and Oskar doggedly pursue the few clues.

Episode 2: “Deadly Communion Part 2” premieres Jan. 15, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max and Oscar pursue the killer of three victims, a murky trail that will lead them from the world of haute couture to the altogether more sinister world of pornography, exploitation and blackmail.

Episode 3: ”The God of Shadows Part 1" premieres Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Max applies his neurological expertise to the case of a disturbed veteran who is convinced he is cursed. And when the captain is found dead in a particularly gruesome fashion, Max and Oskar are not convinced that it was suicide.

Episode 4: "The God of Shadows Part 2" premieres Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The investigation into the captain’s death reveals a dark secret going back to the Boxer Rebellion in China. The search for an explanation leads Max and Oskar on a dangerous odyssey into the antiquities trade and the opium dens of Vienna’s Chinatown.

Episode 5: "Death is Now a Welcome Guest, Part 1” premieres Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - It’s 1908 and the magical new world of cinema has captured the imagination of the Viennese public. When tragedy strikes at a film premiere, Max and Oskar investigate the murder of a famous actress, a former patient at Max’s hospital.

Episode 6: "Death is Now a Welcome Guest, Part 2" premieres Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The search for the killer of a screen star confounds Max and Oskar. Was it an obsessive fan, a rival actress or an American politician pushing a pro-German, anti-immigrant, nationalist agenda in Austria?

Watch On Your Schedule:

VIENNA BLOOD Season 3 will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

All episodes of VIENNA BLOOD Season 3 will also be available to stream on the night of the premiere with KPBS Passport!

Credits:

Produced by Endor Productions and MR Film in co-production with Red Arrow Studios International, ZDF Germany and ORF (Austria), with the assistance of Fernsehfonds Austria, Film Fonds Vienna and Kultur Niederöesterreich.