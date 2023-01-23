FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP HOP CHANGED THE WORLD (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Tuesdays, Jan. 31, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

Developed by Chuck D and his producing partner, Lorrie Boula, the series tells the story of hip hop as an organic expression of experience that was unapologetic, fierce and empowering as it spoke truth to power and informed a nation through a different lens.

FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP HOP CHANGED THE WORLD: Preview

Featuring firsthand accounts from some of rap’s most integral players, FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP HOP CHANGED THE WORLD recounts the origins of this bold and revolutionary art form through the voices of those who were there at the beginning, creating an anthology of how hip hop became a cultural phenomenon against the backdrop of American history. Weaving together interconnected moments via intimate interviews and archival footage, the docuseries will explore how hip hop quickly created a provocative narrative of America.

The series features insightful interviews with hip hop luminaries including, Chuck D, Grandmaster Caz, Ice-T, Abiodun Oyewole (The Last Poets), Roxanne Shanté, Run DMC,John Forté, will.i.am, MC Lyte, B-Real (Cypress Hill), Melle Mel, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco and more.

GRAMMY winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chuck D was at the vanguard of how this art form became a platform for political expression and a vessel toward social justice. As co-founder of Public Enemy, his music dispatched lessons in Black history and consciousness while striving to dismantle racial constructs.

“Fight the Power,” Public Enemy’s groundbreaking single released in 1989, became an anthem that called for unity against oppression and continues to resonate to this day. It is often called the most important hip hop song of all time, is in the Library of Congress and was named the #2 Greatest Song of All Time in 2021 by Rolling Stone.

1 of 21 Grandmaster Caz Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 2 of 21 Abiodun Oyewole Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 3 of 21 Ice T Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 4 of 21 Monie Love Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 5 of 21 Fat Joe Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 6 of 21 John Forté Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 7 of 21 will.i.am Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 8 of 21 Roxanne Shanté Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 9 of 21 Nelson George Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 10 of 21 Dancin' Doug Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 11 of 21 Leah Wright Rigueur Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 12 of 21 Ernie Paniccoli Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 13 of 21 Sway Calloway Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 14 of 21 Lee Quiñones Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 15 of 21 Darryl McDaniels Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 16 of 21 Rosa Clemente

Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 17 of 21 Dan Charnas Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 18 of 21 Michael Holman

Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 19 of 21 Soren Baker Courtesy of Photographer: Yemi Bamiro / © Owner: BBC Studios 20 of 21 Lupe Fiasco Courtesy of Photographer: Marcos Durian / © Owner: BBC Studios 21 of 21 Chuck D Courtesy of © BBC Studios

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Foundation” Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + encore Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Discover the factors that led to the birth of Hip Hop and its first socially conscious hit The Message by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in 1982.

Episode 2: “Under Siege” Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + encore Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Explore the 1980s and the birth of Hip Hop as social commentary in the Reagan Era with the emergence of artists like Public Enemy, KRS-One, Ice-T, and NWA.

Episode 3: “Culture Wars”Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + encore Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Experience the 1990s during the Clinton years and the unstoppable rise in popularity of Hip Hop, which becomes a force that is attacked by all sides of the political establishment.

Episode 4: “Still Fighting” Premieres Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Follow the evolution of Hip Hop as its artists turn into multimillionaires and successful entrepreneurs. As a cultural phenomenon, Hip Hop continues to change history and is adopted as the voice of protest around the world.

Filmmaker Quotes:

“The hip hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” said Chuck D. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, hip hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

“We brought the project to PBS and BBC Music because they are unparalleled at creating great documentaries. Chuck D and I look forward to working with them to take this account of such an important movement to the world,” said Lorrie Boula. “People are finally open to hearing and learning about the history of all Americans, and we want to deliver authentic, compelling and truthful stories to them.”

Producers Chuck D and Lorrie Boula on Hip Hop Turning 50

Watch On Your Schedule:

FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP HOP CHANGED THE WORLD will be available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits:

Produced by BBC Studios for PBS and BBC Music. Bill Gardner is the Executive in Charge for PBS with Chuck D and Lorrie Boula as executive producers. Max Gogarty is the commissioning editor for the BBC, with Anna Sadowy as executive producer, Helen Bart as series producer, Yemi Bamiro as series director and Todd Williams as director.