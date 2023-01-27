Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video app

For over a decade, more than 10,000 engineers and construction workers race to build a brand-new subterranean railroad under London — the Elizabeth Line — London’s new Underground. One of Europe’s biggest engineering projects, the construction teams confront immense challenges, from building platforms and concourses the size of aircraft carriers hidden under London’s busiest shopping venue, Oxford Street, to designing, outfitting, and testing a fleet of 70 new high-speed trains from scratch in just two years.

Facing delays and cost overruns worsened by the pandemic, the engineers and technicians race to create 10 new stations, learn to operate the new trains, and test out new 13-mile twin tunnels under London.

Drawing on more than 1,500 hours of footage, NOVA provides intimate glimpses of the challenges, setbacks, and ingenious solutions that lead to ultimate success, as the Queen finally opens the Elizabeth Line on May 24, 2022.

NOVA: London Super Tunnel: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

NOVA: How to Prevent Train Crashes

Join The Conversation:

NOVA is on Facebook + Instagram + @novapbs on Twitter #NOVAnext