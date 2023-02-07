Premieres Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at 10 p.m. + encore Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2 / not available on demand

The acclaimed fiddle group Childsplay is known for the collective sound that emanates from the unique instruments each member of the string section plays, all created by violinmaker Bob Childs. The group – consisting of over two dozen musicians – has performed before hundreds of thousands of fiddle-music lovers over the years, recorded seven albums, and inspired musicians around the world with their signature sound. After 33 years of touring together, "Childsplay: The Parting Glass" captures their stirring farewell concert.

Featured songs include: Irish folk-singer Karan Casey’s performance of the traditional "Sailing Off to Yankee Land"; Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Aoife O’Donovan’s cover of "Dante’s Prayer" and the fast-paced Americana hit "Sleepy Eyed John"; and the entire ensemble’s rendition of "So Here’s to You (A Parting Glass)."

Childsplay / Courtesy of American Public Television / APT The farewell concert from acclaimed fiddle group Childsplay celebrates the musical traditions of Ireland and Scotland with rousing musical performances and step-dancing.

Multiple sets of rousing fiddle tunes by the all-star cast and Irish step-dancing performances round out the show. This final concert, which celebrates the musical traditions of Ireland and Scotland, is the capstone to an impressive musical journey that honors the talent, creativity and community of Childsplay.

Credits:

Directed by James Rutenbeck and Maureen Foley and filmed by cinematographer Stephen McCarthy. Produced by Childsplay. Distributed by American Public Television