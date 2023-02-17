Give Now
FINDING YOUR ROOTS: And Still I Rise

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM PST
Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Courtesy of PBS
/
Courtesy of PBS
Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Henry Louis Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

On this episode, Gates reveals the unexpected family trees of activist Angela Y. Davis and statesman Jeh Johnson, using DNA and long-lost records to redefine notions of the black experience-and challenge preconceptions of America's past.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: And Still I Rise Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

The new season premieres Jan. 3, 2023 on PBS. Stream on PBS.org and the PBS App.

Seasons 5 - 8 are on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Credits:

A production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films and WETA Washington, D.C. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the writer, host, and executive producer. Dyllan McGee and Peter Kunhardt are executive producers. John F. Wilson is the executive producer in charge for WETA. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS. Sabin Streeter is the senior producer. Natalia Warchol is the series producer. Hannah Olson is the consulting producer. Deborah Clancy Porfido is the supervising producer. Kevin Burke is the producer. Robert L. Yacyshyn is the line producer. Sabin Streeter and Krista Whetstone are directors.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
