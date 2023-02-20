Tuesdays, Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:30 p.m., Feb. 28 from 9 - 11 p.m. and March 7 - 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

Astrid Nielsen works in the library of the judicial police. She has Asperger's syndrome. With an incredible memory she excels at analyzing files of ongoing investigations. The district commander decides to use it to the fullest, entrusting her with very complex investigations which have remained unsolved to date. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

ASTRID: Season 1 Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Puzzle” Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Commander Raphaelle Coste visits the police records bureau and meets the brilliant but unsettling young Astrid, who gives her a helping hand.

© 2020 France Télévisions - Jla Productions - Be-FILMS - RTBF (Télévision belge) / PBS Astrid Nielse (Sara Mortensen) in ASTRID Season 1 Episode 1.

Episode 2: “The Haunting Part 1” Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When a lawyer collapses in a courtroom, Raphaelle and Astrid start an investigation which leads them to a house filled with supernatural phenomena.

© 2020 France Télévisions - Jla Productions - Be-films - RTBF (Télévision belge) / PBS Raphaëlle Coste in a scene from ASTRID Season 1 Episode 2.

Episode 3: “The Haunting Part 2” Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. - Raphaelle and Astrid take an interest in a former resident of the mysterious house, a woman who murdered her entire family there 24 years ago.

© 2020 France Télévisions - Jla Productions - Be-FILMS - RTBF (Télévision belge) / PBS Raphaëlle and Astrid in a scene from ASTRID Season 1, Episode 3.

Episode 4: “Missing Link” Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A Natural History Museum employee is found dead at the foot of a dinosaur skeleton. Not a drop of water on the horizon and yet, the victim drowned.

© 2020 France Télévisions - Jla Productions - Be-FILMS - RTBF (Télévision belge) / PBS Astrid Nielsen in a scene from episode 4 of ASTRID Season 1.

Episode 5: “Closed Room” Tuesday, March 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When a famous writer is found dead, the duo starts an investigation on the trail of a tragic fire that could be the source of a Machiavellian revenge.

2020 France Télévisions - JLA Productions - Be-FILMS - RTBF (Télévision belge) / PBS Raphaëlle Coste (Lola Dewaere) and Astrid Nielse (Sara Mortensen) in ASTRID Season 1.

Episode 6: “The Spirit of Fulcanelli” Tuesday, March 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Astrid and Raphaelle find out that the dead body discovered after the collapse of an underground gallery is that of an 80 year-old alchemist.

© 2020 France Télévisions - Jla Productions - Be-FILMS - RTBF (Télévision belge) / PBS Astrid Nielsen in a scene from ASTRID Season 1 Episode 6.

Episode 7: “The man who Never Was” Tuesday, March 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When a man collapses on a bus, possibly killed by an extremely contagious disease, the duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.

© 2020 France Télévisions - Jla Productions - Be-FILMS - RTBF (Télévision belge) / PBS A scene from ASTRID Season 1 Episode 7

Schedule to be announced:

Episode 8: “Death and companionship” After the president of an autistic association dies mysteriously, a new corpse is found. Though officially deceased days earlier, he is a suspect.

© 2020 France Télévisions - Jla Productions - Be-FILMS - RTBF (Télévision belge) / PBS A scene from ASTRID Season 1 Episode 8

Episode 9: “Invisible” - A woman is murdered, but the main suspect was in prison at the time of the events. The duo quickly realizes that it is the work of a serial killer.

© 2020 France Télévisions - Jla Productions - Be-FILMS - RTBF (Télévision belge) / PBS A scene from ASTRID Season 1 Episode 9

Watch On Your Schedule:

This series is available on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.