Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + encore Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

In July 2022, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope released its first images, looking further back in time than ever before to show our universe in stunningly beautiful detail. Within hours of the images' release, NOVA's "Ultimate Space Telescope" told the dramatic story of the decades-long development, exciting launch, and successful deployment of the most ambitious telescope ever made. But that was just the beginning?

With tons of new data and spectacular images flooding in, Part 2 "New Eye on the Universe" follows scientists as they peer deep in time to answer some of astronomy's biggest questions. How did the first stars and galaxies form? What role did supermassive black holes and dark matter play? And can we see the fingerprints of life in the atmospheres of distant exoplanets?

NOVA New Eye on the Universe PREVIEW

Related Article: The James Webb Space Telescope team prepares for launch

Related: Article: Dazzling first images from James Webb Space Telescope

NOVA: What will the James Webb Space Telescope do?

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.