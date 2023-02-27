Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

“From Sea to Shining Sea” is an uplifting musical travelogue to some of the most breathtaking places across the country. Combining aerial and scenic 4K footage shot at national parks, historic sites and hometown locales, the program is a stunning visual portrait set to stirring music and a diverse collection of poetry meant to inspire viewers of all ages.

NPS / Victoria Stauffenberg / PBS Acadia National Park, Maine

The program features a variety of music from critically acclaimed audience favorites, including the Vitamin String Quartet (one of the world’s most popular contemporary string ensembles), award-winning composer, recording artist and pianist Emily Bear, and the internationally renowned LA Philharmonic.

Courtesy of National Park Service / Courtesy of National Park Service Arches National Park in Utah.

Poetry and quotes from modern writers and classic authors are woven throughout, including selections from internationally acclaimed poet Dana Gioia and current U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. Additional lines are taken from Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost, Langston Hughes, William Carlos Williams and others. Dwane Brown from NPR narrates the program.

Courtesy of National Park Service / PBS Point Reyes Lighthouse in Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, Calif.

Featuring spectacular video from across the country, “From Sea to Shining Sea” incorporates footage from PBS member stations Alaska Public Media, Arkansas PBS, Detroit Public Television, Idaho Public Television, PBS Wisconsin and South Carolina ETV.

Courtesy of National Park Service / PBS Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

Courtesy of National Park Service / PBS Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah.

Credits:

A production of PBS SoCal/KCET. Written and executive produced by Maura Daly Phinney. The producer and editor is Andy Trimlett. Associate producer is Johnnya Burruss. Funding is provided by public television viewers.