By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM PST
Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.
NPS/Neal Herbert
/
PBS
Double rainbow and Lower Falls from Uncle Tom's Trail; Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. September 2014

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

“From Sea to Shining Sea” is an uplifting musical travelogue to some of the most breathtaking places across the country. Combining aerial and scenic 4K footage shot at national parks, historic sites and hometown locales, the program is a stunning visual portrait set to stirring music and a diverse collection of poetry meant to inspire viewers of all ages.

Acadia National Park
NPS / Victoria Stauffenberg
/
PBS
Acadia National Park, Maine
The program features a variety of music from critically acclaimed audience favorites, including the Vitamin String Quartet (one of the world’s most popular contemporary string ensembles), award-winning composer, recording artist and pianist Emily Bear, and the internationally renowned LA Philharmonic.

Arches National Park in Utah.
Courtesy of National Park Service
/
Courtesy of National Park Service
Arches National Park in Utah.

Poetry and quotes from modern writers and classic authors are woven throughout, including selections from internationally acclaimed poet Dana Gioia and current U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. Additional lines are taken from Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost, Langston Hughes, William Carlos Williams and others. Dwane Brown from NPR narrates the program.

Point Reyes Lighthouse in Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, Calif.
Courtesy of National Park Service
/
PBS
Point Reyes Lighthouse in Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, Calif.

Featuring spectacular video from across the country, “From Sea to Shining Sea” incorporates footage from PBS member stations Alaska Public Media, Arkansas PBS, Detroit Public Television, Idaho Public Television, PBS Wisconsin and South Carolina ETV.

Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska.
Courtesy of National Park Service
/
PBS
Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah.
Courtesy of National Park Service
/
PBS
Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah.

Credits:

A production of PBS SoCal/KCET. Written and executive produced by Maura Daly Phinney. The producer and editor is Andy Trimlett. Associate producer is Johnnya Burruss. Funding is provided by public television viewers.

Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California.
Courtesy of PMGSC/Alden Phinney
/
PBS
Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
