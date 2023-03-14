GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: The Hours

Premieres Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET opens season 17 with "The Hours," a new opera from composer Kevin Puts, adapted from Michael Cunningham’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel and the 2002 Academy Award-winning film by librettist Greg Pierce, and inspired by Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway.”

Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato sing "How is it possible?"

Also starring Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Joyce DiDonato, the opera follows three women from different eras.

Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, & Joyce DiDonato Perform a Trio

Phelim McDermott directs the production with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting. Christine Baranski hosts.

Renée Fleming performs "Funny How Dreams Have a Way"

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. Peter Gelb is the executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.