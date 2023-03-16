Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with the PBS App

Although professional athletics were deemed improper for women in the 1930s, trailblazing golfer Marion Miley’s exceptional talent and winning personality captivated sports fans across the country. But at age 27, Marion was tragically murdered in her home at the Lexington Country Club in Kentucky. "Forgotten Fame: The Marion Miley Story" tells the story of the headline-grabbing crime that cut short the life of this pioneering athlete.

Forgotten Fame: Marion Miley

