LOVE AND RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: T.I.

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5 p.m.

On this episode, Grammy-winning hip hop star T.I. joins Killer Mike for a conversation about the ups and downs of his life and career – including lessons he learned in prison.

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: T.I.

About the Series:

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE is a weekly interview program featuring respectful, straight talk with an eclectic mix of guests equally passionate about today’s issues. Guests may be famous, infamous, or not-yet-famous — politicians, performers, authors, civic leaders, industry titans, and more — but all take part in the type of intriguing conversation only Killer Mike can conduct. Killer Mike is on Instagram

