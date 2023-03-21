Give Now
The Who Hits 50! Live

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM PDT
Guitarist and singer Pete Townshend
Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

For over 50 years, The Who have been at the forefront of rock music. Their performances today remain as visceral as ever, and they still stand true to their badge of honor as "the loudest rock group ever.”

Lead singer Roger Daltrey
This 2015 performance filmed at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall was staged to benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust charity. The band fired through a mountain of classic hits, including “My Generation,” “Who Are You,” “You Better You Bet,” “Behind Blue Eyes,” “Baba O’Riley,” “Eminence Front” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again” as well as sections from groundbreaking albums “Tommy” and “Quadrophenia.”

“The Who Hits 50! Live” is now available on demand with KPBS Passport!

Sneak Peek: The Who Hits 50! Live

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
