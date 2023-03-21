The Who Hits 50! Live

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

For over 50 years, The Who have been at the forefront of rock music. Their performances today remain as visceral as ever, and they still stand true to their badge of honor as "the loudest rock group ever.”

Courtesy of Teenage Cancer Trust / PBS Lead singer Roger Daltrey

This 2015 performance filmed at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall was staged to benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust charity. The band fired through a mountain of classic hits, including “My Generation,” “Who Are You,” “You Better You Bet,” “Behind Blue Eyes,” “Baba O’Riley,” “Eminence Front” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again” as well as sections from groundbreaking albums “Tommy” and “Quadrophenia.”

