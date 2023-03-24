INDEPENDENT LENS: Hidden Letters

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

For centuries leading up to the 1949 Communist Revolution, repressed women in China, who categorically were denied literacy and forced into oppressive marriages, communicated through Nushu—a secret language considered one of the most extraordinary methods of feminist protest. Connecting generations of Chinese women, Nushu’s history of sisterhood and survival in a patriarchal culture is carried out through the lives of Hu Xin and Simu, the present-day women protecting its legacy. “Hidden Letters” introduces Nushu through a contemporary lens, shining a light on the women’s liberation movement in China over the centuries to the state of women’s rights today.

Described as “a deep and wonderful rebellion” by feminist writer and activist Gloria Steinem and named one of the “Most Powerful Arthouse Films of 2022” by Vice, “Hidden Letters” makes its television debut on INDEPENDENT LENS.

Wei Gao / Independent Lens Hu Xin standing on the balcony of the Nushu Museum

Emmy® Award-winning documentarian Violet Du Feng (“Harbor from the Holocaust,” “Confucian Dream,” “Maineland,” “Please Remember Me”) began working on “Hidden Letters” to start a conversation about women’s issues in China, still largely considered a political taboo. The film dives deep into how the clandestine tradition of communicating with Nushu has provided women a safe space to share their stories, express hope and solidarity, and affirm their dignity in the face of patriarchal struggles.

Feng Tiebing / Independent Lens Simu writes Nushu

Throughout the documentary, the film’s primary subjects struggle to find balance as they operate within a society dominated by men. In rural Jiangyong, Xin works as a Nushu museum guide and aspires to master the ancient script following the breakup of her marriage. In Shanghai, Simu is passionate about music and Nushu, but marital expectations threaten to end her pursuit of both.

Jia Li / Independent Lens Hu Xin's handwriting in Nushu

“‘Hidden Letters’ brings a different perspective to feminist discourse, sharing a secret language of sisterhood with a global audience and connecting our history to today’s issues, including gender-based violence, economic inequality, and reproductive rights,” said Feng. “It was important to show an intimate, observational perspective on how women operate within a society dominated by men and honor the resiliency that has passed down through generations, which we hope will resonate with the INDEPENDENT LENS audience.”

“Hidden Letters” was shortlisted for the Oscars® and IDA Documentary Awards. A staple on the 2022 film festival circuit, the film also received awards at the Heartland International Film Festival, Bergen International Film Festival, Austin Asian American Film Festival, Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, and was featured as an official selection at Tribeca Festival and BFI London.

Jia Li / Independent Lens Hu Xin writes Nushu

Director / Producer: Violet Du Feng. Co-director: Zhao Qing. Producers: Mette Cheng Muthe-Kaas, Jean Tsien, Su Kim. Exec. Producers: James Costa, Ken Pelletier, Jaeson Ma, Lois Vossen and Sally Jo Fifer. INDEPENDENT LENS is presented ITVS.