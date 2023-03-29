LA FRONTERA WITH PATI JINICH: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Mondays, April 3-17, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS App + Encore Wednesdays, April 5-19 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Savor the sights, sounds and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico borderlands alongside acclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich as she experiences the region's rich culture, people and cuisine. Travel with Pati to Southern California, Baja, Arizona, Sonora, New Mexico, and Chihuahua as she shares meals with self-described fronterizos or borderlanders from all walks of life, and reflects on the melding of cultures.

Each border region has its own unique soul. The California area is the most crossed land border in the world leading to fascinating stories of cross-border collaboration and creativity. The Arizona border, with an ancient tribe and one of the world's most unforgiving deserts, is steeped in tradition and stories of pain from colonization and migrants seeking a more dignified life.

But that pain is deeply contrasted by the overwhelming healing power of human kindness. New Mexico is the only place where U.S. school buses pick up kids from Mexico, and we meet a community of Mennonites that will make you feel like you have traveled back in time.

Season 2 of LA FRONTERA WITH PATI JINICH demystifies the borderland communities, sparks dialogue and discussion, and furthers the narrative that saturates mainstream media about border communities. Pati has dedicated her career to building a shared understanding between her two neighboring home countries: Mexico, where she was born and raised, and the United States, where she now lives with her Mexican-American family.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Pati Jinich travels the California part of the U.S.-Mexico border. She meets the fronterizos, or borderlanders, of the golden coast to experience the melding of cultures, cross-border collaborations, and explosive growth.

Pati Jinich travels along both sides of the Arizona-Sonora border through some of the most untouched places in North America. She hunts for an ancient chile, visits a ghost town, drops water for migrants, and more.

Pati Jinich travels the New Mexico and Chihuahua border region, one of the most unique and bio-diverse places. She meets architect Ronald Rael, observes migratory species, visits a remote Mennonite camp, and more.

