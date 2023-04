LOVE AND RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Kim Jones/Druski

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Kim Jones from the National Alliance on Mental Illness joins Killer Mike for a look at the link between crime and mental health. Plus, comedian and Instagram star, Druski.

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Kim Jones & Druski

About the Series:

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE is a weekly interview program featuring respectful, straight talk with an eclectic mix of guests equally passionate about today’s issues. Guests may be famous, infamous, or not-yet-famous — politicians, performers, authors, civic leaders, industry titans, and more — but all take part in the type of intriguing conversation only Killer Mike can conduct. Killer Mike is on Instagram

