LOVE AND RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Kim Jones/Druski

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM PDT
/
PBS
Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Kim Jones from the National Alliance on Mental Illness joins Killer Mike for a look at the link between crime and mental health. Plus, comedian and Instagram star, Druski.

About the Series:

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE is a weekly interview program featuring respectful, straight talk with an eclectic mix of guests equally passionate about today’s issues. Guests may be famous, infamous, or not-yet-famous — politicians, performers, authors, civic leaders, industry titans, and more — but all take part in the type of intriguing conversation only Killer Mike can conduct. Killer Mike is on Instagram

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode is available to stream on demand with the PBS App. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
