Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak weighs in on Israel’s controversial judicial reform bill, the massive protests rocking the country for the past few months, and the future of the Middle East's most vibrant democracy. With parliament back in session and no compromise in sight, is Israel heading for a breaking point?

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Will Bibi Back Down?

Listen: As Israel grapples with political and social turmoil, the debate over judicial reform has become a crucial battleground for the country's future direction. In a conversation with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, they delve into the implications of Prime Minister Netanyahu's proposed reforms that would give the executive branch sweeping control over the composition of the Supreme Court and allow parliament to overturn court rulings with a simple majority. Despite Netanyahu's decision to postpone the vote on these controversial reforms, protests have continued to rage across the country — with big potential consequences for Israel's democratic system and social stability.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

