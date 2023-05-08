GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Will Bibi Back Down?
Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App
On this episode, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak weighs in on Israel’s controversial judicial reform bill, the massive protests rocking the country for the past few months, and the future of the Middle East's most vibrant democracy. With parliament back in session and no compromise in sight, is Israel heading for a breaking point?
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television