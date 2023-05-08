WILD SCANDINAVIA (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Wednesdays, May 10 - 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sundays, May 14 - May 28 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

This breathtaking natural history series immerses the audience in three iconic Scandinavian landscapes: the hauntingly beautiful coast; the magical seasonal forests, and the volcanic and arctic extremes. Surprising wildlife stories of lynx and puffins, orca and wolves, reveal the resilient spirit of Scandinavia. Myth and modernity co-exist: Odin and Thor, base jumpers, and reindeer herders are all woven into this icy natural world.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Life on the Edge" - Explore Scandinavia's wild and unpredictable coast, a place of haunting beauty and dangerous extremes. This journey begins around the Swedish Baltic Sea, which includes iconic fjords; home to eagles, otters, base jumpers, and orcas.

Episode 2: "Heartlands" - Journey to the enchanted Scandinavian Forest, an ancient land shrouded in myth and legend. Elusive wolves and lynx stalk this secret world, while osprey and reindeer survive the ever-changing seasons through surprising and ancient alliances.

Episode 3: "Fire and Ice" - Discover Scandinavia's kingdoms of fire and ice. Awake under the long polar night, Muskoxen, polar bears, and arctic foxes must navigate the dramatic transformation of their world as it melts into a sleepless rush of life under the midnight sun.

