Morse & The Last Endeavour: A MASTERPIECE MYSTERY! Special

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

It’s the end of an era, as the epic tale of Inspector Morse, the iconic Oxford detective celebrated the world over, draws to a close. From the original INSPECTOR MORSE (1987-2000) to the spin-off series LEWIS (2006-2015) to a decade of the detective’s backstory in ENDEAVOUR, the Oxford universe of crime has continued to fascinate viewers and enjoy enormous global appeal.

Morse & The Last Endeavour: Preview

“Morse & The Last Endeavour” features interviews with the main cast members, who reflect on the rich appeal of the series set in 1960s Britain. It also goes behind the scenes during the filming of ENDEAVOUR’s last season, as decades of interconnecting plots are tied together.

Actress Abigail Thaw, daughter of original MORSE star John Thaw, reveals how she became a regular member of the ENDEAVOUR cast as newspaper editor Dorothea Frazil. Kevin Whately, who starred as Sergeant Lewis in MORSE, reflects on the tremendous effect the hit detective series had on his career. And ENDEAVOUR star Shaun Evans traces his journey from acting to directing episodes of the series.

Courtesy of Courtesy of Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE / PBS Left to right: Shaun Evans (Inspector Endeavour Morse), Anton Lesser (Chief Superintendent Bright), Roger Allam (DI Fred Thursday), and Sean Rigby (DS Jim Strange).

Watch On Your Schedule:

"Morse & The Last Endeavour" will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits:

A MultiStory Media production for ITV. The executive producers for Mammoth are Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler. The Executive Producer is Mike Blair. It is produced and directed by Iwan Roberts.