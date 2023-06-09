Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: The Significance of Juneteenth

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 9, 2023 at 4:06 PM PDT
Anchor Christiane Amanpour (2nd from right) leads AMANPOUR AND COMPANY with contributions from Walter Isaacson (left), Michel Martin (2nd from left) and Hari Sreenivasan (right).
Courtesy of ©2018 WNET/Joseph Sinnott
/
PBS
Anchor Christiane Amanpour (2nd from right) leads AMANPOUR AND COMPANY with contributions from Walter Isaacson (left), Michel Martin (2nd from left) and Hari Sreenivasan (right).

Stream "The Significance of Juneteenth" now with the PBS App

Today America marks Juneteenth with a federal holiday, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It honors the day the last slaves in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free, on June 19, 1865. Prof. Carol Anderson explains the holiday's significance.

AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: The Significance of Juneteenth
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

About the Series:

Examine the global issues, domestic news and trends impacting the world on AMANPOUR AND COMPANY. Christiane Amanpour leads conversations with thought leaders and influencers, with other interviews from Walter Isaacson, Michel Martin, Alicia Menendez and Hari Sreenivasan.

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News