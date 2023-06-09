AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: The Significance of Juneteenth

Stream "The Significance of Juneteenth" now with the PBS App

Today America marks Juneteenth with a federal holiday, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It honors the day the last slaves in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free, on June 19, 1865. Prof. Carol Anderson explains the holiday's significance.

