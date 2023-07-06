TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Constance Wu
Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Wednesday, July 12 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS 2
On this episode, Asian American actress Constance Wu discusses her experience with representation in Hollywood, and how the pressure of representing her community has been both a privilege and an incredible burden on her emotional well-being throughout her career. Constance and Kelly also talk about celebrity culture and misogyny as Constance shares a personal story of harassment in the workplace.
