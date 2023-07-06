TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Constance Wu

Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Wednesday, July 12 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, Asian American actress Constance Wu discusses her experience with representation in Hollywood, and how the pressure of representing her community has been both a privilege and an incredible burden on her emotional well-being throughout her career. Constance and Kelly also talk about celebrity culture and misogyny as Constance shares a personal story of harassment in the workplace.

Kelly’s guest is actress and author Constance Wu - you may know her from her roles in the breakthrough tv show FRESH OFF THE BOAT and the blockbuster film "Crazy, Rich Asians." Constance shares her experiences as an actress in Hollywood both on and off screen: the privilege and responsibility of representation, being a true artist, navigating social media and an incident which took her to a very dark place.

This episode is available to stream with the PBS App.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and the impact they can have on their worlds.