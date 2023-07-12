Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Daniel Emmet (AMERICA’S GOT TALENT Finalist) and Pia Toscano (AMERICAN IDOL Finalist) who both currently tour with David Foster, are bona fide stars who embody elegance, beauty and show-stopping, stunning vocals. This dynamite duo teamed up in a breakthrough concert filmed in the iconic International Theatre at Westgate Las Vegas, formerly known as the Las Vegas Hilton, which has been a home for the greatest entertainers of all time, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow and many more.

Coming To PBS: Daniel Emmet & Pia Toscano: Simply The Best

"Daniel Emmet & Pia Toscano, Simply The Best" embodies simply the best music from across the generations, bringing together the highest level artistry, versatility and undeniable magnetism that this powerful pair possesses, promising an unforgettable evening, complete with a very special guest performance by 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician and producer David Foster.

Courtesy of Killer Imaging Daniel Emmet and Pia Toscano with David Foster

“The show is spectacular in every way,” said Foster. “You’ve seen two stars being born on this stage tonight.”

These sensational entertainers will captivate and inspire you with their stunning solo performances and dazzling duets spanning across the genres, from The Beatles, Elvis, The Righteous Brothers, Celine Dion, Puccini, and so much more, all intertwined with personal memories and humor.

Toscano and Emmet’s concert continues that tradition of classic entertainment, pairing their kindred old souls with a youthful flair, all wrapped up in jaw-dropping talent. The evening is filled with audience favorites such as “Can't Help Falling In Love,” “Beauty & The Beast,” “The Prayer,” “Unchained Melody,” “All By Myself” and “Nessun Dorma,” transporting audiences from around the globe to the entertainment capital of the world for a night of simply the best music. Combining the magic of these two vocalists, a world-class seven-piece band and 16-piece orchestra, the concert showcases this pair of powerhouse performers for the first time on national television.

Courtesy of Killer Imaging Pia Toscano and Daniel Emmet

