Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Hidden Canary Islands

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM PDT
Playa de Las Teresitas in Tenerife Spain
Magic K
Playa de Las Teresitas in Tenerife Spain

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

"Hidden Canary Islands" is a one-hour special hosted by CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg. Peter takes viewers on a delightful exploration of all eight Spanish islands: El Hierro Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, La Gomera, La Graciosa Lanzarote, La Palma, and Tenerife.

Hidden Canary Islands
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

This film is available to stream on demand with the PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News