"Hidden Canary Islands" is a one-hour special hosted by CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg. Peter takes viewers on a delightful exploration of all eight Spanish islands: El Hierro Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, La Gomera, La Graciosa Lanzarote, La Palma, and Tenerife.

Hidden Canary Islands

