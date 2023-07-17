Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, world-renowned pianist Lang Lang performed his first recital at only four years old. After years of practice and performance, Lang Lang believes that everyone has the capacity to create. His work as a musician and an entertainer has taken him around the world to play with the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonics, Coldplay, Metallica, and at the Beijing Olympics.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Lang Lang

This episode is available to stream with the PBS App

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and the impact they can have on their worlds.