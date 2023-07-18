AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Light Summer Meal

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, test cook Keith Dresser makes host Julia Collin Davison Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts with Red Pepper-Almond Sauce.

Chantal Lambeth / America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Chantal Lambeth Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts with Red Pepper-Almond Sauce

Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges hosts Julia and Bridget Lancaster to a head-to-head tasting of Whole Dill Pickles, and equipment expert Adam Ried reviews flatware sets. Test cook Elle Simone Scott makes Bridget refreshing Berry Granita.

America's Test Kitchen, LLC / America's Test Kitchen, LLC Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges hosts Julia and Bridget Lancaster to a head-to-head tasting of Whole Dill Pickles

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN returns with a new Season 23 of culinary techniques and delicious recipes to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level. Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers more foolproof recipes as well as the results of their extensive equipment reviews and taste tests. The 26 half-hour episodes also showcase the expertise of veteran test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, and Keith Dresser.

