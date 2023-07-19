Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Born into slavery in 1853, Bill Traylor spent most of his life working the land in rural Alabama. He began drawing and painting in his later years, often with found materials. This film, by Jeffrey Wolf and Daphne McWilliams, is a compelling narrative about a man who, despite the hardships of legalized racism, produced a body of work exhibited in today's leading museums and collections worldwide.

AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts

This film is currently available to stream with the PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with Vegas PBS, and more — anywhere you watch.

"Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts" is on Facebook / Instagram