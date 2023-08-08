Give Now
THE 100 DAYS: The Assassination of Martin Luther King – 1968

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 8, 2023
Martin Luther King press conference
Public Domain / Library of Congress
Martin Luther King press conference

Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

In 1968, 100 days began and ended with tragedy. On March 4, civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr was assassinated. As MLK’s assassin seeks to change his identity and his appearance, political activity takes a new turn as presidential primary campaigning crisscrosses the country. Within weeks, Robert Kennedy is assassinated in California.

THE 100 DAYS: The Assassination of Martin Luther King – 1968 Preview
This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport!

More episodes include: "D-Day – 1944," "The Suez Crisis – 1956," "Fall of the Berlin Wall – 1989"

About The Series:

THE 100 DAYS is a dramatic series that tells stories of 20th century world events, revealing unexpected aspects of some of the pivotal moments of modern history. Each episode focuses on one major event and the 100 days that give context to the events leading up, during or at the close. The narrative of each episode will unearth little-known incidents and characters. The “first hundred days” provides an ample perspective on the timing of these defining moments of history, giving a sense of what lies ahead.

Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy speaking to a crowd of African Americans and whites through a megaphone outside the Justice Department; sign for Congress of Racial Equality is prominently displayed.
Public Domain / Library of Congress
Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy speaking to a crowd of African Americans and whites through a megaphone outside the Justice Department; sign for Congress of Racial Equality is prominently displayed.
Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
