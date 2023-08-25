Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Cha Wa blends infectious groove with pure joy. They're a critically acclaimed, two-time GRAMMY-nominated Funk band, all-reverent of long-standing tradition, and inspired by today’s social environment. Deeply rooted in the cultural phenomenon that is the music of New Orleans, lead singer "Honey" Banister is renowned for his traditional and intricately designed Mardi Gras Indian headdress and regalia.

THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: Episode 3 Preview Cha Wa

About the Series:

Taped deep within the subterranean amphitheater of The Caverns in Tennessee's majestic Cumberland Mountains, THE CAVERNS SESSIONS (formerly known as BLUEGRASS UNDERGROUND) features both long-established and emerging artists within a broad spectrum of genres to include roots-rock, jam band, R&B, country, soul, hip hop, folk, Americana and bluegrass - music from the heart of the American experience.

THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: CHA WA Performs 'Chapters'

