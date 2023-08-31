Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

In collaboration with The Marshall Project, FRONTLINE presents a two-part documentary special exploring two underreported elements of the U.S. criminal justice system. First, a film produced as part of FRONTLINE’s fellowship with Firelight Media examines the impact of a little-known “two strikes” law; then, a second film offers an intimate portrait of the complexities of pregnancy in prison.

“Two Strikes” tells the story of how a former West Point cadet struggling with PTSD and addiction got life in prison in Florida after an attempted carjacking – a sentence that even the woman whose car he’d tried to take viewed as too harsh. But under a Florida statute that increases prison time for repeat offenders, Mark Jones’ fate had been sealed.

“My sentence is life without the possibility of parole,” Jones says. “So I’m in here till I die.”

FRONTLINE "Two Strikes/Tutwiler" - Preview

As the documentary explores, Florida’s so-called “two-strikes” law, more formally called the Prison Releasee Reoffender law, results in people getting mandatory maximum sentences for committing felonies within a few years of their release from prison. Often these crimes are robberies, burglaries or thefts in which no one is injured. Through the lens of Jones’ case, “Two Strikes” raises tough questions about crime, punishment and rehabilitation – and how harsh sentencing laws can mean that unarmed offenders end up incarcerated for life.

The documentary is from a team led by producer and director Ursula Liang, a FRONTLINE/Firelight Media Filmmaker Fellow; producer Tessa Travis; and co-producer and reporter Cary Aspinwall of The Marshall Project. It premiered at the Florida Film Festival earlier this year.

Elaine McMillion Sheldon A pregnant inmate at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, Alabama.

Then: What is it like to give birth — and be forced to say goodbye to your baby 24 hours later? FRONTLINE and The Marshall Project go inside Alabama’s Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in “Tutwiler,” an unforgettable window into the lives of incarcerated pregnant women — and what happens to their newborns.

FRONTLINE: Tutwiler

Many of these women are survivors of domestic violence and have struggled with substance abuse disorders. Working with a group of doulas, they attend parenting classes, dream up names for their babies, and plan for how they’ll maintain their sobriety once they’ve served their time.

But nothing can fully prepare them for what’s to come. As one incarcerated woman says, “When you were locked up your whole pregnancy and it was just you and that baby, and then to walk away from the person that’s been there with you, it makes the strongest person break.”

Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon ("Heroin(e)", "Recovery Boys"), and reported and produced by The Marshall Project’s Alysia Santo, “Tutwiler” is a powerful lens into the reality of pregnancy and parenthood for incarcerated women.

Produced in association with WORLD’s America ReFramed, the documentary won the audience award at the 2019 New Orleans Film Festival, had its world premiere at Hot Springs Film Festival in October 2019, and screened at the 2020 Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.

Watch On Your Schedule:

“Two Strikes” and “Tutwiler” will be available to watch in full at pbs.org/frontline, themarshallproject.org and in the PBS App starting Sept. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET /6 p.m. CT. The two-part hour will premiere on PBS and on FRONTLINE’s YouTube channel at 10 p.m ET/9 p.m. CT.

“Two Strikes” will also be available to stream online with Spanish captions.

Credits:

Two Strikes is a FRONTLINE Production with Noncompliant Films in association with Firelight Media & The Marshall Project. The director and producer is Ursula Liang. The producer is Tessa Travis. The co-producer & reporter is Cary Aspinwall of The Marshall Project. Edited by Eugene Yi. The editor-in-chief and executive producer of FRONTLINE is Raney Aronson-Rath.

"Tutwiler" is a Requisite Media film for FRONTLINE and The Marshall Project in association with WORLD’s America ReFramed. The director is Elaine McMillion Sheldon. The reporter and producer is Alysia Santo, The Marshall Project. Edited by Chad Ervin, Elaine McMillion Sheldon. The editor-in-chief and executive producer of FRONTLINE is Raney Aronson-Rath.