Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Sept, 10 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 (Not available in the PBS App)

The three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa has just released “Tales Of Time,” a sprawling and expansive live concert film and album shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

Joe Bonamassa: Tales Of Time Preview

Hailed as “a near spiritual experience” by Classic Rock Magazine and featuring songs from his latest #1 studio album, “Time Clocks,” “Tales Of Time” captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, as his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevate the evening to an almost heavenly high.

Joe Bonamassa - "Time Clocks" (Live) - Tales of Time

To celebrate the release, Bonamassa has shared a clip of “The Heart That Never Waits (Live),” a monumental, 9+ minute rendition of the soulful and emotive standout from “Time Clocks.” Featuring Bonamassa's signature guitar skills and powerful vocals, along with a dynamic rhythm section, the lyrics tell the story of a restless heart that cannot wait for love to come, always searching and yearning for a deeper connection. Bonamassa's heartfelt delivery and poignant phrasing capture the essence of the song's message, making it a standout track in his vast discography.

“Tales Of Time” was produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey). “This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date,” commented Bonamassa. “My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night.”

Jenise Jensen / Noble PR Joe Bonamassa live in concert at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colo.

Cited by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career. His most recent full-length "Time Clocks" marked his most raw, rocking studio album yet, with American songwriter sharing, “Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework,” and “there is more than enough proof in this sprawling set that Bonamassa doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels or take his star status in the blues-rock genre for granted.”

Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman also recently announced Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Journeyman provides the infrastructure needed to jumpstart the careers of exceptional independent artists, who are too often overlooked by the major labels or concert promoters while circumventing the resistance of typical “gatekeepers” who don’t support indie acts. “I wanted to take what I've had to learn the hard way to create a company that could make navigating this process a little easier,” Bonamassa explains.

Joe Bonamassa on Facebook / Instagram