OUT OF THE BOONDOCKS: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Season 2 Premieres Thursdays, Oct. 12 - Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Mondays, Oct. 16 - Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

There will be an OUT OF THE BOONDOCKS Season 2 Community Screening on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the San Diego Miramar College Library Auditorium!

Rio Villa Ezell and Jay Jay Maniquis are back to showcase more local Filipino creatives and community advocates, as well as taking us along their special visits to the Samahan Filipino American Performing Arts & Education Center, Soultry Sisters Art, and the "Filipinos in San Diego" exhibit at the Chula Vista Library.

OUT OF THE BOONDOCKS: Season 2 Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “On Air“ premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Xavier The X-Man, a revered radio DJ, shares his love for music and his Mexican and Filipino heritage while cruising in his lowrider with Jay Jay, and showing him around the Magic 92.5 studio.

Fearless Few Productions Xavier The X-Man

Melissa Mecija, an ABC 10 news anchor, walks Rio through the newsroom and how she amplifies marginalized voices through broadcast journalism.

Fearless Few Productions Host Rio Villa Ezell and Melissa Mecija on the set at abc 10 News

Episode 2: “One Foot in Front of the Other” premieres Thursday, Oct.19 at 8:30 p.m on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Rio heads to the desert to meet with Isabel Cautivo, a solo female backpacker who loves to hike and inspire people to get outdoors.

Fearless Few Productions Isabel Cautivo

Jay Jay learns self-defense moves from Pete “Sweet Pete” Salas, a martial arts instructor who preserves and embodies history through movement.

Fearless Few Productions Pete “Sweet Pete” Salas, a martial arts instructor and Jay Jay Maniquis

Episode 3: “On Food and Fame” premieres Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Oct. 30 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 -Jay Jay heads to Viejas Casino to meet with Chef Larry Banares while they prepare and taste an array he made for President Biden, a highlight of his career as a celebrity chef.

Fearless Few Productions Chef Larry Banares

Rio hones her sushi-making skills with Jeff Roberto, a sushi chef who sweeps food competitions, works on Hollywood movie sets, and provides nutrition programs in San Diego.

Fearless Few Productions Chef Jeff Roberto and friends

Episode 4: “Oneness Through Art” premieres Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Nov. 6 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The Soultry Sisters, Alyssa and Toni Junious, lead Rio through creativity exercises they use to encourage collective healing and art for people of color from San Diego to Washington D.C.

Fearless Few Productions Soultry Sisters (Toni and Alyssa Junious talk with host Rio Villa Ezell in center)

Dr. Judy Patacsil and Anamaria Cabato, two local powerhouses and leaders, give Jay Jay a tour of the Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit that captures Filipino-American contributions in the region.

Fearless Few Productions "Filipinos of South Bay" Exhibit (Ana Cabato, Jay Jay Maniquis and Dr. Judy Patacsil)

Episode 5: “On Dance” premieres Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Nov. 13 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Samahan Performing Arts, a multigenerational organization that honors the diverse music and dance of the Philippines, teaches Jay Jay the Tinikling.

Fearless Few Productions Samahan Performing Arts

Carlo Darang, a professional dancer and choreographer, found his calling through dance and shows Rio how he taps into the creative mindset.

Fearless Few Productions Carlo Darang, a professional dancer and choreographer

Episode 6: “One-Person Show” premieres Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Rio learns how to style traditional Philippine clothing with Mariel Velicaria, a viral jewelry designer known for their sun crowns.

Fearless Few Productions Host Rio Villa Ezell with Mariel Velicaria, a viral jewelry designer known for their sun crowns

Jay Jay laughs and sweats with Kristel Dela Rosa, a stand-up comedian and fitness instructor who always finds a way to make light of life’s curveballs.

Fearless Few Productions Jay Jay Maniquis and Kristel Dela Rosa, a stand-up comedian and fitness instructor

Watch On Your Schedule:

OUT OF THE BOONDOCKS: Season 2 will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Catch up and stream Season 1 with the PBS App!

Fearless Few Productions Host/Co-creator Rio Villa Ezell and Host/Co-Creator Jay Jay Maniquis

Credits:

Produced by Fearless Few Productions. The team includes Director of Photography/Editor William Ezell, Sound Designer/Production Assistant James Punay, Host/Co-Creator Jay Jay Maniquis, and Host/Co-creator Rio Villa Ezell. All are of Asian-American descent with backgrounds in the creative industry.