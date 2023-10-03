Give Now
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Making It In America (New Season 6 Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM PDT
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.
Courtesy of PBS NEWSHOUR
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.

New Season 6 Premieres Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

Kelly introduces the season with an overview of the findings from her last 43 episodes and an explanation of this season’s theme: making it in America. Speaking with people like sociologist Matthew Desmond and journalist Linda Villarosa, the forthcoming conversations focus on the steps necessary to create a country where people not only belong but feel they can claim the U.S. as their home.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Making it in America

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

About The Series:

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and their contributions to a better society. Kelly Corrigan on Instagram

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Season 6 Preview

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
