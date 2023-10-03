TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Making It In America (New Season 6 Premiere)

New Season 6 Premieres Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

Kelly introduces the season with an overview of the findings from her last 43 episodes and an explanation of this season’s theme: making it in America. Speaking with people like sociologist Matthew Desmond and journalist Linda Villarosa, the forthcoming conversations focus on the steps necessary to create a country where people not only belong but feel they can claim the U.S. as their home.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Making it in America

About The Series:

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and their contributions to a better society. Kelly Corrigan on Instagram