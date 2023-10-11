War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM PDT
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17 2022, in Arlington VA.
Mike Morgan
/
MMP
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17 2022, in Arlington VA.

Premieres Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Co-anchored by PBS NEWSHOUR's Amna Nawaz from Israel and Geoff Bennett from our nation’s capital, the one-hour primetime special will wrap the historic, devastating week of violence in Israel and Gaza with reports from the region, interviews and analysis on the path forward for the Middle East and rest of the world.

Related Coverage:

Gaza cut off from food, water and fuel as Israel’s punishing bombardment continues
Social media companies criticized as Israel-Hamas war misinformation spreads rampantly
Israeli and Palestinian leaders discuss historic escalation of violence and what's next
PBS NEWSHOUR: Fears of bigger war grow as Israel-Hamas fighting continues

