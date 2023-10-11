War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report

Premieres Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Co-anchored by PBS NEWSHOUR's Amna Nawaz from Israel and Geoff Bennett from our nation’s capital, the one-hour primetime special will wrap the historic, devastating week of violence in Israel and Gaza with reports from the region, interviews and analysis on the path forward for the Middle East and rest of the world.

