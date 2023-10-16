Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Jurassic Fortunes

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 16, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT
Big John on show in the Marais - SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes"
Courtesy of © Gedeon Programmes
Big John on show in the Marais - SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes"

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Discover the world of dinosaur collecting, a controversial hobby with a booming market on SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes." You'll hear perspectives on the fossil trade from private collectors, paleontologists, and others, as “Big John”—the largest Triceratops fossil ever found—is assembled in Italy and auctioned in France.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Jurassic Fortunes

Film interviewees include:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Auction sale Big John - SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes"
Courtesy of © Gedeon Programmes
Auction sale Big John - SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes"

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Assembly Big John - SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes"
Courtesy of © Gedeon Programmes
/
PBS
Assembly Big John - SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes"

Credits: A production of Gedeon Programmes and Canal+ Docs, in association with The WNET Group. A film by Xavier Lefebvre in collaboration with Gilles Deiss. Written by Vincent Feragus. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. For Gedeon Programmes: Marie Mouchet is line producer; Stéphane Millière is executive producer. For Canal+ Docs: Christine Cauquelin and Olivier Agogué are heads of the Documentary Unit. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Benjamin Phelps is supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

Child's hand on Big John - SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes"
Courtesy of © Gedeon Programmes
/
PBS
Child's hand on Big John - SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes"
Great Plains of the American West - SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes"
Courtesy of © Gedeon Programmes
/
PBS
Great Plains of the American West - SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes"

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News