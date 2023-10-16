Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Discover the world of dinosaur collecting, a controversial hobby with a booming market on SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Jurassic Fortunes." You'll hear perspectives on the fossil trade from private collectors, paleontologists, and others, as “Big John”—the largest Triceratops fossil ever found—is assembled in Italy and auctioned in France.

Credits: A production of Gedeon Programmes and Canal+ Docs, in association with The WNET Group. A film by Xavier Lefebvre in collaboration with Gilles Deiss. Written by Vincent Feragus. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. For Gedeon Programmes: Marie Mouchet is line producer; Stéphane Millière is executive producer. For Canal+ Docs: Christine Cauquelin and Olivier Agogué are heads of the Documentary Unit. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Benjamin Phelps is supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

