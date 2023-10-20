San Diego Blood Bank welcomes gay, bisexual men as donors

The San Diego Blood Bank began welcoming newly eligible donors on Friday, following the Food and Drug Administration guidance this year establishing a blood donor screening process based on individual donor assessments instead of sexual orientation.

Now, every prospective donor, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, will be evaluated using the same individual donor assessment questions relevant to HIV.

"San Diego Blood Bank has always prioritized the safety of our blood supply, and this change will surely contribute to an even more robust inventory for patients locally and throughout the country," said San Diego Blood Bank CEO Doug Morton. "Our systems are now updated, and we are excited to welcome new donors into our family."

The change makes blood donation available to more people, including many in the LGBTQ+ community who may have otherwise been excluded. The change also aligns the United States with other countries who have implemented similar changes including Canada and the United Kingdom.

By basing a person's ability to donate on their individual donor assessment rather than sexual orientation, more gay and bisexual men will now be able to safely donate blood, a statement from the blood bank reads.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds, and be in general good health. Eligible blood donors can schedule an appointment at SanDiegoBloodBank.org or by calling 619-400- 8251. Walk-ins are welcome.